Paid & paying it forward

Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I recently had a wonderful experience and I hope that the gentleman who was responsible reads the Tribune-Review.

I don't carry a lot of cash, as I'm afraid of being mugged, etc. I was shopping at Aldi, not buying a lot, just a few things. When I went to check out, I realized that I'd left my credit cards at home, and I only had $14 in my wallet.

The checkout girl had already started to scan my stuff, so I told her to stop when she got close to $14. A few seconds later, the man behind me leaned over my shoulder and gave me a $20 bill. I asked him for his name and address so I could send him a check; he said he was paying it forward. I thanked him profusely and told him I'd pray for him.

On my way out, I again asked him how I could repay him, and he told me that when I have the opportunity, I should pay it forward — and I will do this in his honor.

To the very tall gentleman from Markvue Manor, many, many thanks for rescuing me, and God bless. I'll always remember your kindness, and pay it forward when I get the opportunity.

Phyllis Lewis

North Huntingdon

