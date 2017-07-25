Shuster & Letterkenny

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Congressman Bill Shuster's recent chest-thumping about his “support of Letterkenny Army Depot” disguises severe damage to our military.

First, Shuster betrayed Republicans by opposing GOP legislation that ended the Obama-era taxpayer funding of military sex-change operations. Republicans were shocked, as Shuster joined Nancy Pelosi and all Dems to keep the grotesque social engineering alive.

To add insult, Congress also tasked our military with studying climate change. Again, liberal Democrats had their way; Shuster was a no-show.

So, to disguise his military record and lack of strategic vision, Shuster trots out the bogeyman of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC), a post-Cold War system to scale back our military last century. BRAC isn't a threat, it's a red herring that career politicians masterfully invoke to appear concerned.

But regardless of BRAC, Letterkenny is still at risk because it has remained an Army-only installation. If Shuster understood the modern military business model, he would have helped Letterkenny achieve joint service status.

Shuster should have helped relocate a major military command to keep our vital, award-winning installation thriving by cementing its role in our national defense arsenal. He could have redirected work, inventory control, resources and senior command responsibilities to Letterkenny.

By continuously misrepresenting BRAC, Shuster failed to secure Letterkenny's future with new industrial jobs so desperately needed. Instead, he cemented a transgender brigade to fight the weather.

Art Halvorson

Manns Choice

The writer was the 2016 Democrat challenger to Shuster for Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District seat.