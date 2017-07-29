Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Saving lives aloft

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I live in New Castle, and medical flights to UPMC Jameson, UPMC Horizon and Sharon Regional Hospital often fly near my home.

Many years ago, two of my family members had to be flown from our area to Pittsburgh hospitals. I have never forgotten those times, and want to let pilots and medical crews know there are prayers being sent up for their safe journeys to and from our region here in Lawrence and Mercer counties.

The morning I wrote this letter, I was awakened by one flying into our area, probably to UPMC Jameson. As I always do when I hear one flying over, I said a prayer for their safety and that they are able to get the patient to the medical facility they need in time to stay alive.

To the pilots and crews, thank you so much for what you do, no matter where the need may be for your services.

Charles Wilcox

New Castle

