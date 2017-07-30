Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Liberal media pattern

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

It was not at all surprising to find out from a CNN producer's admission, revealed June 27, that the network's coverage of the Trump/Russia scandal was “fake news,” as the shortsighted liberal media have tried these shallow attempts before.

Remember Jayson Blair of The New York Times, who was forced to resign in May 2003 after lying and plagiarizing in his stories, and the embarrassing 14,000-word retraction that ensued? And what ever became of the standards editors installed at the paper afterward to keep it in check?

Remember when CBS apologized for its “60 Minutes” report on President George W. Bush's military service that relied on unverified documents and a source who lied to the network?

President Trump's mass mandate is now substantiated, verified by Karen Handel's hefty win in that unnecessary Georgia runoff in June. This gives results-driven conservatives a proven Reaganesque level of support.

The 2016 election was for the moral vote, as Bible Nation (formerly the Bible Belt) was disillusioned with all the careless liberal anticlericalism that would have demoralized America.

Not even “W” or Reagan kept campaign promises as quickly as Trump has.

Still glad America's great again, folks.

Jim Douglass

Centerville, Ohio

