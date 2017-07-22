Sounding off: Contraceptives do not increase teen sex

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a doctor and researcher, I read with great interest your recent piece on teenage pregnancy, “Teens showing better judgment in preventing unwanted pregnancies” .

While much of the report was based on evidence and recent epidemiologic trends, I was dismayed to read the quote from the director of Women's Choice Network, suggesting that increasing contraceptive access could lead more teens to engage in sexual activity.

This concept of “behavioral disinhibition” has not, in fact, been borne out by empirical evidence. The U.K. study she cites has been criticized for overstating its findings, as numerous alternative explanations (including the residual effect of decade-long comprehensive sexual health programs) could explain the decline in adolescent pregnancy rates during the study timeframe.

Moreover, as the Tribune-Review article correctly points out, sexual activity among adolescents has remained static in the U.S., despite increases in contraceptive access in recent years via over-the-counter emergency contraception and the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate.

It is also critical to appreciate that this statement came from the Women's Choice Network, which in fact does not support women's choices, but rather seeks to constrain them. It is a crisis pregnancy center; such centers are anti-abortion clinics known to use deceptive language and medically inaccurate information to scare women who are considering abortion. It is vitally important that Trib readers understand what this organization is, as even its name is misleading in that it borrows language from the “pro-choice” movement.

Sonya Borrero

Point Breeze

The writer is director of the Center for Women's Health Research and Innovation at the University of Pittsburgh, Oakland.

Monday, July 17

U.S. is not a wealthy country

In the article “Pennsylvania stands to lose $4.5B for Medicaid under Senate health care bill,” the Trib published the following statement by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: “We live in the wealthiest country on Earth. Surely we can do better than what the Republican health care bill promises.” Recent letters to the editor and TV commentators have made the same claim.

As of 3 p.m. July 7, the United States' national debt was almost $20 trillion. The debt per each man, woman and child was $61,365; the debt per each taxpayer was $165,969. These numbers are increasing continuously. The interest on the debt is about $262 billion, also increasing continuously.

We are not a wealthy country. We are a debtor country. The statement that we are a wealthy country is false and therefore is a lie.

George Wandell

Hempfield

Sunday, July 16

Medicaid cuts would be devastating

Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are thriving members of our communities. The behavior and employment supports provided to them by Milestone Centers and similar providers are paid for by Medicaid.

The U.S. Senate's proposed overhaul of health care could prove devastating to these individuals, along with those treated for behavioral health challenges and substance addiction.

If passed, states would receive a set amount of money from the federal government for each beneficiary — no matter the actual costs. States would then determine how, or if, they would make up the difference.

Home and community-based services are optional and often the first to be cut. Can we let that happen?

Congress has made strides by increasing access to care for mental illness and addiction. But, as the National Council for Behavioral Health stated, it's shocking to think that members of that same Congress — all of whom represent constituencies that would be harmed by these cuts — would consider a bill that negates those strides.

Individuals with developmental and behavioral health challenges are not “pre-existing conditions.” Just as you want what's best for your loved ones, we want what's best for those we serve.

Contact your senator today and demand the preservation of these Medicaid-funded services. You may find contact information for your senator here: www.senate.gov/senators/contact/.

Gary Bell

Wilkinsburg

The writer is executive director of Milestone Centers Inc.

Tuesday, July 18

Go to free-market health care

Regarding our health-care debate or debacle, I agree with many conservatives in Congress who say the way to improve health care is to get the government out of it and go to a more free-market approach, which would bring prices down as competition has done throughout history, while more government has done the opposite.

Do you prefer Port Authority Transit or Uber?

Are you happy with our Liquor Control Board or less price control, as demonstrated in many other states?

Why do we even need national health-care insurance? Each state could have its own plan, and we could see what works best.

Better yet, we should be able to purchase health insurance across state lines just as with auto, life and homeowner's insurance.

The Affordable Care Act was the first time a product was mandated by the feds. It was advertised as imposing a penalty for not purchasing health insurance when in reality, that was a tax, as later ruled by the Supreme Court, and it still passed. Do you remember the special exemptions and perks offered to certain U.S. senators for their pro-ObamaCare votes?

I liked Sen. Ted Cruz's amendment to the health-care bill, which would give all Americans more choices and is aimed at bringing down health-care costs and premiums to a greater extent than what we had before ObamaCare was instituted.

Let's not muck this up and replace one badly run government health-care plan with another, less badly run government health-care plan.

Michael Contes

New Kensington

The writer is a dentist.

Wednesday, July 19

Repeal Westmoreland project labor agreement

There is controversy surrounding the Westmoreland County project labor agreement.

Critics argue it does nothing but increase costs while requiring use of union labor.

Proponents claim it ensures a safe workforce.

We can agree that higher costs are justified for a safer workforce. Luckily, requirements exist that may be used to ensure safe construction.

However, these aren't found in the PLA.

Safety is not exclusive to union labor. Nonunion contractors regularly perform work on projects with stringent safety provisions. It's up to an owner to place safety qualifications on projects to deter unsafe contractors.

I now own the contracting business where I was originally hired as a laborer. I worked with those whose safety I am now responsible for. I owe more to those workers than I can repay, and I will close our doors before putting them in danger.

This comes at a premium, but they are worth it.

This issue is not about safety.

My workers are local to the county and choose to be nonunion. Nonunion contractors are allowed to bid on PLA projects, but we won't. We will not lay off our workforce and hire others to do their work.

Please challenge your commissioners to repeal this PLA.

Brian P. Owens

Irwin

The writer is owner of Westmoreland Electric Services.

Thursday, July 20

Trump's info was ‘nothing of value'

I have been musing on the collusion “defense” that maintains information received by Donald Trump. Jr. had “nothing of value.”

Here's an imaginary FBI surveillance transcript:

Day 1

CALLER: “Hi, Don. It's me, Vassily. Remember me? We met at the Russo-American Friendship Union Party.”

TRUMP JR.: “Oh yeah. Hi, Vassily. What's up?”

CALLER: “Well, a couple of my pals were able to sneak in and crack the safe down at Democratic headquarters last week. I think they found some damaging stuff you could use in your dad's campaign.

“Are you interested?”

TRUMP JR.: “Sure, Vassily! I'd love to see it. Can we get together soon? I'd like to bring along a couple of Dad's campaign staff if that's OK. I think you'll remember them. You met them at the Russo-American party too.”

CALLER: “Let's meet at the usual place then, this afternoon at 2 o'clock. Normally, we charge a lot for this kind of information, but with your family … we can always make an exception.”

Day 2

TRUMP JR.: “Hey, Vassily! What was all that stuff about orphan adoptions? Who cares about them?

“What we wanted was some dirt about Clinton. Let's not waste my time talking about adopting orphans. If you're doing burglary, steal something of value!”

Charles E. Henry

Greensburg

Friday, July 21

Gas-price snow job?

Regarding Colin McNickle's column “Comparing Pa., Ohio gas prices” : On July 4, we traveled to northeastern Ohio; gas prices were $2.59 in Latrobe, Delmont and Monroeville and $1.99 in Youngstown, Niles and Warren, Ohio. That's 60 cents a gallon higher in Western Pennsylvania.

Gas tax is 30 cents a gallon cheaper in Ohio than in Pennsylvania, according to Frank Gamrat's documents. Where is the other 30 cents per gallon going? I hope he is not trying to tell me that it costs 30 cents a gallon to haul gas 50 to 100 miles, or that those gas stations in Ohio are losing money at $1.99. Sounds like us people in Western Pennsylvania are getting a snow job.

It's about time our legislators get their heads out of the sand and do something for their constituents, or come election time, it will be their turn to pay.

Bill Miller

Derry Township

Saturday, July 22