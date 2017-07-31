Perilous parallels

Growing up as a granddaughter of Jewish immigrants, I read books and saw movies about the rise of the Nazi Party and also the brave people who resisted Hitler. I couldn't understand how so many non-Jews stood by and accepted the loss of freedoms being implemented by their government, even long before it became dangerous to protest.

I was inspired by those who risked their lives to help Jews and other minorities. I used to wonder, if I had lived at that time, would I have recognized what was going on? Would I have been brave enough to resist?

I believe that this moment in the U.S. has parallels to that era. I believe that now is the time to recognize what is going on; now is the time to be brave; now is the time we will look back on and tell our grandchildren that we resisted a dangerous leader in the pocket of a dictatorial foreign power (Russia).

President Trump's racist rhetoric, his propaganda and his travel ban based on religious intolerance are all straight from the Nazi playbook. His ever-increasing links to Vladimir Putin and Russia are a threat to everything that America stands for.

Now is the time to urge our Republican representatives to be on the right side of history, before it's too late.

Sarah Gaffen

Mt. Lebanon