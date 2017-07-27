Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Vacancies VA's real problem

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Regarding the editorial, “Real VA accountability: Overdue housecleaning” : Real accountability doesn't mean firing veterans and reducing access to care. It means making the Trump administration accountable for every single one of the 49,000 vacancies currently open so that veterans get the care they earned.

Since corrupt managers' manipulation of wait lists at the Phoenix VA was revealed, rank-and-file VA employees have been relentlessly targeted. Even though it was these VA workers who blew the whistle on manager malfeasance, politicians have waged a vicious campaign to degrade their jobs and threaten privatization of the entire system.

If you only listen to the Trump administration, you might think that before now, it's been impossible to fire bad employees. But being able to fire underperforming or disciplined workers at the VA is not the problem. And believe it or not, firings are down since President Trump took office. Since fiscal year 2014, the VA has fired more than 7,500 employees, an average of 2,500 a year. This year, it is on pace to fire a little more than 1,000.

The VA's only real problem is its staffing shortage. VA hospitals and clinics need more doctors, nurses and intake staff. With nearly 50,000 vacancies at the VA nationwide, hiring — not firing — has been the biggest issue facing the agency. And until it takes a serious approach to filling staffing shortages, veterans will suffer.

J. David Cox Sr.

Washington, D.C.

The writer is national president of the American Federation of Government Employees union.

