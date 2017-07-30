Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Anti-Trump agitators

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 3:48 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Barack Obama's eight-year presidency set this country up for distress and anarchy. I have never seen so much agitation by Democrats or the media against a duly elected president.

Hillary Clinton lost the election and has done nothing since but make lame excuses for her loss. The Electoral College was in effect before she ran and will be in effect for the next election.

She, her husband, Obama and other so-called Democrat leaders (Pelosi, Schumer) have not made any effort to make the transition to Trump smooth.

The Republicans he beat in the primary are also working against him and their own party (Graham, Kasich, McCain).

Democrats have called for vote recounts. They have their judges challenging immigration/national security legislation. They have held up Cabinet and Supreme Court appointments. They criticized the firing of FBI Director James Comey. They want to impeach President Trump.

Democrat governors and mayors (including Pittsburgh's undercover mayor) are grouping together to fight Trump's polices. They are setting up “sanctuary” cities and states to ignore federal immigration laws.

They are trying to take powers that belong to the federal government and pretend they belong to the state or the city. Like Obama and Eric Holder, they want to pick and choose which laws they will enforce. They don't expect any repercussions for ignoring the law.

According to people like Michelle Obama, her compatriots are taking the high road.

Enough is enough. Clean the swamp.

I want my country back.

George Biskup

Penn Township,

Westmoreland County

