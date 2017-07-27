Awaiting apology
Sonya Borrero's letter about teens and contraception ( “Teens and contraceptives” ) unfortunately spilled into an irresponsible indictment of a long-standing local nonprofit here in Pittsburgh. Women's Choice Network's medical team, composed of three local doctors and six registered nurses, faithfully serves women and men with pregnancy testing, STD testing and treatment, sonograms and consultation.
Women's Choice Network's outreach to vulnerable women empowers choices simply not offered elsewhere. For over 30 years, we've provided needed services at no charge to our clients and without reliance on state or federal funding.
Rather than constraining pregnant women to one outcome — abortion — we open doors to adoption, single parenting and marriage. Our long-term programs support those choices and transform families.
Our website, consent forms and nursing staff clearly state that abortion is not provided or performed in our centers. Since Borrero cites no evidence to substantiate her characterization that we supply “medically inaccurate information to scare women,” she owes this organization and its leaders a response and public apology.
Amy Scheuring
Oakland
The writer is executive director of Women's Choice Network.