Letters to the Editor

Same as murder

Letter to the Editor | Friday, July 28, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

What kind of people are we? To raise children who would not help someone in peril is a disgrace to all of us ( “Experts: No duty for laughing teens to rescue drowning man” ).

To realize that these teens actually laughed and tormented a person calling for help, chanting “you gonna die” and “ain't nobody gonna help you,” is beyond my ability to comprehend. I can't even think of a punishment worthy of such inhumane behavior, and this is not against the law? These children are no doubt the offspring of the guards at the Nazi death camps.

If this is not breaking the law, then the law needs to be changed without delay. This to me is the same as murder, and I hate to think that countries that we generally think of as inferior to our own, such as Argentina and Brazil, require people to help those in peril and we don't. Even worse, that such a law is necessary.

This makes me ashamed of all humanity, but then, what could you expect from a species that kills its own offspring?

Eileen Condie

Hempfield

