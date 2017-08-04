Blame Congress for health-care mess

The enervating drama that encompasses health-care legislation continues. ObamaCare is imploding with crushing deductibles and co-pays, skyrocketing prices and the exit of insurers and customers from the government peremptory marketplace.

Incredibly, Republican congressional officials suggesting substantive changes or outright repeal of this failed legislation easily crumble under the weight of liberal histrionics. With such high drama, how can a rational objective plan be developed?

To be sure, we must rightfully saddle Democrats with every aspect of ObamaCare, including its many failures. On the other hand, for whatever faults surround ObamaCare, at least the Democrats succeeded in doing something.

In 2012 the Republicans were swept into power because of rebellion against ObamaCare. Since then, Republicans have had every opportunity to develop an alternative, yet they did nothing but take cowardly phantom votes to repeal the crumbling Democrat debacle.

One hoped that Republicans with the gift of time could have drafted some meaningful health-care legislation. Alas, they did nothing. This leaves the American public with a president who cannot seal a deal with a Congress, both Democrat and Republican, that is unresponsive and institutionally near death.

The Democrats must take responsibility for enacting their legislative debacle, but so will the Republicans be held accountable by the American public for a fiasco caused by their feckless passivity.

Members of Congress need to cancel their vacations and actually work for the first time in five years. If they don't work, they will have plenty of time to rest beginning on Jan. 1, 2019.

The Rev. James Holland

West Deer