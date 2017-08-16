A Democrat's random thoughts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A word to my fellow Democrats: Please stop crying. Your tears make my morning paper difficult to read. This old adage should cheer you up: It's better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Your anger should be directed at the liberal news media, whose polls had Hillary winning right up until Election Day. After eight years of Obama destruction, voters wanted a change.

• My favorite Trib writer is Walter Williams. His column, “Cleansing American history,” contains material that should be taught in all American history classes.

• Pennsylvania should be a right-to-work state. No one should be forced to join a union in order to earn a living.

• In my opinion, the worst presidents in my lifetime were Obama, Clinton and Carter, in that order.

• I'm a registered Democrat but will not vote for any politician who does not share my views on family values. Party loyalty is secondary to me.

Rudy Gagliardi

Arnold