Letters to the Editor

Youths need national service

Letter to the Editor | Monday, July 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

It's time for the United States to institute a program where our youth are required to spend two years working for the nation that provides them with its riches, freedom and safety.

Young people could choose from a variety of existing options including service in the military and parks and forests. Establishing a National Youth Corps would provide an alternative for teens who have not chosen an existing organization to serve.

During the Kennedy era, Sargent Shriver led a similar youth corps program. Back then, the focus was more on trying to wipe out poverty than on providing meaningful national service experience for our youth.

What is needed today is a youth program that can drain swamps and help build infrastructure, engineer and construct clean-water distribution and sewage-collection systems, and rebuild old and construct new individual homes in storm-damaged areas.

A program that gets our young citizens doing something for their country might also help ease some existing problems like unemployment and crime, as well as instilling in the youngsters a greater sense of responsibility.

At a time when many Americans feel strongly that they want to share our wealth with an increasing number of deserving immigrants, it would be advisable to ensure that our youth get to understand what it is we are sharing and what value it has to them as citizens.

Ed Collins

West Newton

