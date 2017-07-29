Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Another desperate RINO

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Joe Scarborough's pathetic claim that Donald Trump is killing the Republican Party ( “Trump is killing the GOP” ) is proof that the RINOs (Republicans in name only) are becoming desperate to save their cushy establishment positions.

Scarborough admits that the Republican Party failed to take advantage of majorities in the House and Senate during the past 30 years (sometimes even with a Republican president) to live up to its promises to make the country live within its means while giving the working people relief from onerous taxes and regulations. And he blames Trump? Trump had nothing to do with those failures.

Scarborough, who called himself a conservative Republican, along with the many other RINOs, did nothing to stop the Democrats from expanding an already bloated government at the expense of working people. The RINOs, including the likes of Arlen Specter, Charlie Crist, John McCain, Lindsey Graham and the Bushes, made the party nothing but a useless partner to the liberal Democrats who practically destroyed the country.

These RINOs spent years telling the American people they were working for the regular guy while they knew they would never change the culture of Washington because they really did not want to. They love their Washington careers with all the establishment benefits, while they blame everyone else for their failures.

What Scarborough and the establishment politicians of both parties are afraid of is the fact that the American voter has learned that insiders are the problem. These dinosaurs need to be made extinct, and we Republicans are slowly weeding them out.

Trump is not the problem, he is the solution.

Bob Jacobs

Unity

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.