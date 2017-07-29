Another desperate RINO

Joe Scarborough's pathetic claim that Donald Trump is killing the Republican Party ( “Trump is killing the GOP” ) is proof that the RINOs (Republicans in name only) are becoming desperate to save their cushy establishment positions.

Scarborough admits that the Republican Party failed to take advantage of majorities in the House and Senate during the past 30 years (sometimes even with a Republican president) to live up to its promises to make the country live within its means while giving the working people relief from onerous taxes and regulations. And he blames Trump? Trump had nothing to do with those failures.

Scarborough, who called himself a conservative Republican, along with the many other RINOs, did nothing to stop the Democrats from expanding an already bloated government at the expense of working people. The RINOs, including the likes of Arlen Specter, Charlie Crist, John McCain, Lindsey Graham and the Bushes, made the party nothing but a useless partner to the liberal Democrats who practically destroyed the country.

These RINOs spent years telling the American people they were working for the regular guy while they knew they would never change the culture of Washington because they really did not want to. They love their Washington careers with all the establishment benefits, while they blame everyone else for their failures.

What Scarborough and the establishment politicians of both parties are afraid of is the fact that the American voter has learned that insiders are the problem. These dinosaurs need to be made extinct, and we Republicans are slowly weeding them out.

Trump is not the problem, he is the solution.

Bob Jacobs

Unity