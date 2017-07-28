Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Morals, faith, family needed to stop violence

Letter to the Editor | Friday, July 28, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

Every day there are more killings, robberies and assaults committed by teens and young adults.

People complain there's nothing for kids to do. The communities build beautiful parks, only to have them vandalized.

Lack of jobs is another poor excuse. There are jobs for those willing to work, but it appears these individuals are not motivated enough to apply for them.

Candles burn at vigils and marches are held with hope that the madness will end. But the violence continues.

The change they seek will never come until morals, faith and a disciplined family structure return to our society. The fix is simple but those willing seem to be few.

Shelia Hanlon

West Deer

