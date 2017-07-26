Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Shapiro should prosecute, not grandstand

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

I watched the news reports when Rev. John Thomas Sweeney was charged with one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse ( “Former Lower Burrell priest charged with sexual abuse” ). As a longtime parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church and a mother of two sons, this allegation hurts my heart.

Sweeney will now face our justice system, as it should be. What I find reprehensible, immature and totally lacking decorum is state Attorney General Josh Shapiro's blatant grandstanding while conducting a news conference announcing the charge.

His choice of venue for the news conference and his sneer as he belittled the deceased church secretary for offering the alleged victim milk and cookies are two examples of Shapiro's wretched behavior.

Our city and, specifically, St. Margaret Mary Church, will weather this incident. As an elected official, Shapiro should learn to do his job with class.

Sheryl Haley

Lower Burrell

