Letters to the Editor

Courteous, helpful cops

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

My wife and I recently had a very pleasant encounter with two New Kensington police officers, Marty Lapovsky and Craig Harnish.

My wife was driving on Route 366 toward the intersection of Freeport and Leechburg roads. She was following me to our house and missed the green light. I continued home and she didn't show up.

I went back and saw her car broken down on the road. She had walked to get help, taking the keys with her. As I pulled up, the officers stopped and offered assistance.

In a few minutes, she came back with a gas can and the keys. The officers pushed her car into a parking lot, saving a lot of unhappy drivers a great deal of aggravation. As anyone can imagine, drivers stuck in traffic on a very hot and humid Friday can be a little testy.

We cannot thank these two very professional and courteous individuals enough. They truly represent what our community police departments do on a daily basis.

Thanks again officers, and have a great day.

Patrick Carney

Lower Burrell

