The three kinds of Republican voters

I believe most Republican voters can be placed into three groups:

1. The rich. Their only goal in life is to gain more money with loopholes and tax cuts, obtaining more money than they can ever spend. Many gained it from inheritance (like Trump), hiding it in places like the Cayman Islands.

2. Single-issue voters (guns, gays and God). I've never heard a Democrat say he or she is against the Second Amendment. All they ever wanted was commonsense regulations, such as background checks and limits on assault weapons.

On gays, I spent over a year in San Francisco and I never met nicer people.

And God? These voters use religion to take away a woman's choice. They want to make it illegal for a 13-year-old girl to have an abortion. If she doesn't have support, she and her child will probably be plunged into poverty and have to live on welfare all of their lives.

3. Voters who must be blind, deaf or dumb. They must not be watching TV, listening to the radio or reading newspapers. Trump, with all his childish statements and tweets, is destroying America and causing the whole world to hate us.

Trump is helping the Republicans to set our country back; they want to destroy our health care, environment and many things that made America great.

Eugene Ceschini

Tarentum