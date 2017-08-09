Leave judgments to juries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The editorial, “Another priest pedophilia case: How long?” is a travesty of justice via an editorial rush to judgment.

I don't have a dog in the fight, as I do not know the accused nor am I Catholic.

It seems spurious to me that the accusation is made years after the alleged incident, prompted by a movie, and with a principal witness now dead.

This is not to say the incident didn't happen. Any judgment on this side of heaven needs to be in a fair and impartial court of law.

Isn't a person accused of a crime presumed innocent until the facts are gathered and given an impartial hearing in a court of law?

Allegations as these should not be tried in the court of public opinion nor by the (local) media lest we end up with a hang 'em now “Oxbow Incident” mentality that only benefits newspaper circulation and TV news sponsor revenue.

D.A. Scandrol

Lower Burrell