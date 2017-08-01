Letter: No seismic testing in Monroeville
Updated 14 minutes ago
The Clean Air Council recently hosted a meeting in Monroeville and said Nick Gresock, Monroeville Ward 2 councilman and Democratic candidate for mayor in the fall, asked the borough solicitor to review South Fayette's seismic testing ordinance in an effort to perhaps stop seismic testing in Monroeville by crafting a similar law.
The gas-drilling company, Huntley & Huntley, is performing the seismic testing. I urge council to let Monroeville residents know that H&H's contractor, Cougar Land Services, will be knocking on residents' doors to ask if they can perform testing on their property. In the test, technicians drill a hole about 25 feet deep and fire an explosive charge to see if ground under your house is a good place for fracking.
Seismic testing can harm the environment, cause mine subsidence and crack foundations — and homeowners insurance will not cover any damage. Fracking has poisoned groundwater aquifers, can result in toxic spills, placed heavy truck traffic on residential streets and causes other problems. I hope Monroeville will address seismic testing with a solid “No!” and my neighbors will turn away anyone who wants to do testing on their property.
Adrienne Weiss
Monroeville