Sounding off: Failing to help drowning man is same as murder

What kind of people are we? To raise children who would not help someone in peril is a disgrace to all of us ( “Experts: No duty for laughing teens to rescue drowning man” ).

To realize that these teens actually laughed and tormented a person calling for help, chanting “you gonna die” and “ain't nobody gonna help you,” is beyond my ability to comprehend. I can't even think of a punishment worthy of such inhumane behavior, and this is not against the law? These children are no doubt the offspring of the guards at the Nazi death camps.

If this is not breaking the law, then the law needs to be changed without delay. This to me is the same as murder, and I hate to think that countries that we generally think of as inferior to our own, such as Argentina and Brazil, require people to help those in peril and we don't. Even worse, that such a law is necessary.

This makes me ashamed of all humanity, but then, what could you expect from a species that kills its own offspring?

Eileen Condie, Hempfield

Saturday, July 29

Fake-news experts

So President Donald Trump dismisses the investigation into alleged collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign operatives and the Russian government, calling it the “greatest witch hunt in political history.” And more recently he has labeled any questions of wrongdoing a “hoax.” The Trump gang has become experts in peddling alternative facts and fake news.

Well, when the investigation is complete, we shall see if Trump is correct. In the meantime, all we have to go on is denial after denial by people performing important roles inside the campaign and now his administration — interlaced with unsurprising cases of amnesia and lies.

It is ironic that the president chooses the “witch hunt” label now, when he was digging in the mud for seven years, hoping to unearth a scandal related to President Barack Obama's birth. And during his so-called investigation, more than once we were promised, but never received, the results. Hmmmm. Witch hunt?

The irony continues as Trump can't talk enough about Hillary Clinton's email, but feigns ignorance when confronted with questions related to emails received and written by his son, Donald Trump Jr. Hmmmm. Emails?

Glenn Plummer, Unity

Sunday, July 23

Trump hate is undeserved

I have heard and read degrading, insulting and vulgar comments about President Trump for far too long. Critics and haters attack him personally with nasty comments that he does not deserve. They never have any good ideas — just hate.

For the first time in many years, the United States is strong. Other nations feel safer because they know we are not the wussy, “P.C.” nation that we have been for far too long.

Trump has given us pride again. He is making us successful again. He is making our nation the world leader it once was and will continue to be once the swamp is drained.

Schumer, Pelosi, Clinton, MSNBC, CNN, NBC, etc. are trying to keep us under their thumbs with lies. Look around for the facts. Jobs are being created. The stock market is booming. Americans are hopeful about their futures.

Russia is not taking us over, millions of people will not die because of the health-care proposals, the Paris agreement was not the only answer and the sky is not falling. These are lies being fed to us by people who want us to fail as a nation.

Work with Trump instead of against him and against America. Realize that we can be great again with Trump leading us.

Jeanne Shields, North Huntingdon

Monday, July 24

Amendment is a pathetic substitute

I read with disappointment recently about the proposed homestead exclusion amendment to Pennsylvania's Constitution. I respect its sponsor, Rep. Dave Maloney, R-Berks County, but this sounds like just another red herring by the Legislature in Harrisburg to distract voters from the Property Tax Independence Act, Senate Bill 76, which would drive a stake through the heart of the school property tax.

This new ballot initiative, if funded, could leave us paying both property taxes and higher income taxes. What a deal for our local school boards that just cannot control their spending!

Our state legislators cannot summon the courage to vote for SB 76, which is supported by a majority of Pennsylvanians, because they don't want to annoy the goose that laid the golden egg — the rich and powerful teachers unions.

I say stop the endless parade of pathetic substitutes for the real thing. It's time they remembered who sent them to Harrisburg, and for whom they work. It's not the teachers unions.

Ed Bender, Reading

Tuesday, July 25

Balanced and on time or lose pay

We elect our officials to represent us and run city, state or federal governments. A major part of their job is to run the government on a budget. I am upset that our representatives do not do this.

I propose that if the state Legislature does not submit a balanced budget prior to the close of the fiscal year, legislators do not get paid salaries, per diems or subsidies of any type until the budget is passed. It is a duty that they are not taking seriously.

These should not be delayed payments. The money should stop and not restart until the budget is passed. The savings should be kept in the general fund. And since they would not be getting paid if they do not do the work, pension contributions would not be made.

Another suggestion is that if they want to spend our tax money, they should actively contribute to the cause where they want our money spent. In short, the representative proposing the expenditure of tax money should have to contribute $1,000 of his or her own money to the cause.

And if no balanced budget is passed, I think they should forfeit the right to run for any public office.

Let's take America back; these legislators work for us.

Mike Dudek, Johnstown

Wednesday, July 26

Paid and paying it forward

I recently had a wonderful experience and I hope that the gentleman who was responsible reads the Tribune-Review.

I don't carry a lot of cash, as I'm afraid of being mugged, etc. I was shopping at Aldi, not buying a lot, just a few things. When I went to check out, I realized that I'd left my credit cards at home, and I only had $14 in my wallet.

The checkout girl had already started to scan my stuff, so I told her to stop when she got close to $14. A few seconds later, the man behind me leaned over my shoulder and gave me a $20 bill. I asked him for his name and address so I could send him a check; he said he was paying it forward. I thanked him profusely and told him I'd pray for him.

On my way out, I again asked him how I could repay him, and he told me that when I have the opportunity, I should pay it forward — and I will do this in his honor.

To the very tall gentleman from Markvue Manor, many, many thanks for rescuing me, and God bless. I'll always remember your kindness, and pay it forward when I get the opportunity.

Phyllis Lewis, North Huntingdon

Thursday, July 27

Awaiting apology

Sonya Borrero's letter about teens and contraception ( “Teens and contraceptives” ) unfortunately spilled into an irresponsible indictment of a long-standing local nonprofit here in Pittsburgh. Women's Choice Network's medical team, composed of three local doctors and six registered nurses, faithfully serves women and men with pregnancy testing, STD testing and treatment, sonograms and consultation.

Women's Choice Network's outreach to vulnerable women empowers choices simply not offered elsewhere. For over 30 years, we've provided needed services at no charge to our clients and without reliance on state or federal funding.

Rather than constraining pregnant women to one outcome — abortion — we open doors to adoption, single parenting and marriage. Our long-term programs support those choices and transform families.

Our website, consent forms and nursing staff clearly state that abortion is not provided or performed in our centers. Since Borrero cites no evidence to substantiate her characterization that we supply “medically inaccurate information to scare women,” she owes this organization and its leaders a response and public apology.

Amy Scheuring, Oakland

The writer is executive director of Women's Choice Network.

Friday, July 28