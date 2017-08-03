Go after doctors
I think the state-capital and Washington opioid-epidemic blame game, highlighted in Wes Venteicher's article “Pennsylvania treasurer warns opioid wholesaler over overdose crisis,” is completely misdirected.
Everyone is quick to blame the pharmaceutical companies or their distributors for causing this problem, but I don't recall seeing a single TV or print ad touting the benefits of OxyContin.
Why don't these politicians go after the real culprits, the hundreds and thousands of doctors writing these prescriptions? Drug companies would not have to produce their products if the pharmacies weren't filling legal prescriptions written by doctors. When are the state boards of health going to go after data showing which doctors write the most scripts?
The pharmaceutical companies are an easy target to pass the buck onto. What's drug distributor McKesson Corp. supposed to do when CVS or RiteAid orders OxyContin for their Western Pennsylvania or West Virginia warehouses? Say “No, you've had too much this year?” Go after the doctors.
Ken Goga
Level Green