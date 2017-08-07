Don't cut foreign aid
The U.S. House Appropriations Committee recently cut $10 billion from the International Affairs Budget, which funds poverty-reduction programs. While the cuts are by no means final, they seem to be at the behest of President Trump's calls for an “America First” policy. What confounds me is that fighting global poverty is putting America first.
In February, 120 retired generals signed a letter to Congress, urging representatives to not cut the International Affairs Budget. They noted that the military needs partners to combat extreme poverty, which drives extremism. Only two months ago, 225 business leaders from companies including Nike, Coca-Cola and Wal-Mart told Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to not cut foreign aid, emphasizing that 95 percent of consumers live outside of the U.S.
Although foreign aid receives less than 1 percent of the federal budget, it has contributed to starvation being halved in the past 25 years, smallpox being eradicated and more children attending school globally than ever before. Foreign aid certainly has its shortfalls that need to be fixed, but cutting a program's funding is not a way to fix it.
Sean Newhouse
Hempfield