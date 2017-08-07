Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Don't cut foreign aid

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee recently cut $10 billion from the International Affairs Budget, which funds poverty-reduction programs. While the cuts are by no means final, they seem to be at the behest of President Trump's calls for an “America First” policy. What confounds me is that fighting global poverty is putting America first.

In February, 120 retired generals signed a letter to Congress, urging representatives to not cut the International Affairs Budget. They noted that the military needs partners to combat extreme poverty, which drives extremism. Only two months ago, 225 business leaders from companies including Nike, Coca-Cola and Wal-Mart told Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to not cut foreign aid, emphasizing that 95 percent of consumers live outside of the U.S.

Although foreign aid receives less than 1 percent of the federal budget, it has contributed to starvation being halved in the past 25 years, smallpox being eradicated and more children attending school globally than ever before. Foreign aid certainly has its shortfalls that need to be fixed, but cutting a program's funding is not a way to fix it.

Sean Newhouse

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.