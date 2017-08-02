Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Donald Trump is a fake president. His total disregard for millions of Americans is clear. His tweet at 2:25 a.m. July 28 — “... let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!” — tells us that he only wants to say he “won.”

Never once has he offered a health-care plan that covers everyone for less money, as he promised when he campaigned. He has never tried to unite the country, playing solely to his base.

Trump's lack of interest in, or inability to learn about, complex issues dooms him to continued failure. He has proven that he is not a dealmaker, nor a tactician, nor an ethical human being. He is a con man who only cares about himself and his family. That puts him at odds with the Constitution and the office he occupies.

Yes, Trump is a fake president, spouting fake statistics to support fake successes.

The real heroes are Sens. John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, who have had enough of this fake president.

Renalda Arndt

South Huntingdon