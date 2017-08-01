An opioid-fight win for Pa.
The defeat of the Affordable Care Act repeal was a win in Pennsylvania's fledgling fight against the opioid epidemic.
At the neighborhood clinic where I serve as a nurse practitioner, my patients rely on their health insurance to cover the tens of thousands of dollars in costs for opioid addiction treatment, including prescriber visits, counseling and medication.
Because of the Medicaid expansion, and the essential health benefits that guarantee addiction services being included under the ACA, about 3 million more Americans with substance abuse now have insurance coverage.
If the ACA is repealed, these folks would lose their coverage and $5.5 billion annually would be cut from opioid addiction services.
Washington politicians like Sen. Pat Toomey should be fighting to help prevent the deaths of the 13 Pennsylvanians who perish each day from drug overdoses, instead of trying to give their health-care funding away to millionaires and pharmaceutical and health-insurance companies.
Tarik S. Khan
Philadelphia