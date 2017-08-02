Trump's shortcomings revealed
Updated 5 hours ago
Being elected president reveals a person's character and integrity. His short time in office has revealed that Donald Trump possesses neither trait.
While on the campaign trail, he denigrated the current health-care law and promised his lemmings much better care with lower premiums. An actual quote: “We have to come up, and we can come up with many different plans. In fact, plans you don't even know about will be devised because we're going to come up with plans — health-care plans — that will be so good.”
In a recent New York Times interview, it was evident that he does not even understand the concept of health insurance.
When the Senate was spared passing an embarrassing attempt to better the Affordable Care Act, the “dealmaker” — or, if you wish, “extortionist in chief” — threatened to withhold payments to insurance companies if the Senate chooses to move on to other business. These payments are the law of the land, and if “Crooked Donald” choses to willfully disobey them, then we should (come on Trump supporters, you know the chant) lock him up!
Joe Lucas
South Side