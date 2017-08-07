Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

EMT pioneers to be honored

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

People from across the Alle-Kiski Valley will come together to recognize the lifetime achievements of Mary and Bob Kepics at a benefit banquet Aug. 26 at the West Leechburg Firemen's Recreation Hall.

The Kepics, of Gilpin Township, are true pioneers in emergency pre-hospital care, beginning before there were readily available ambulances staffed by trained technicians.

It all came about when Kepic, a steelworker, reacted to the screams of his son, who had just been scalded by a pan of boiling water. Not knowing what to do, he instinctively yanked off his clothing, taking his skin with it and causing further injury.

The Kepics realized they needed to learn first aid so they would be prepared the next time tragedy struck. But they found a total lack of any kind of available training or even true in-the-field-emergency care. They made it their mission to become EMTs, then instructors, and even helped form a volunteer ambulance service to serve the Leechburg area.

Lower Kiski Emergency Services is sponsoring the banquet. Please come out and celebrate this couple whose tireless dedication has literally saved thousands of lives. Information is available by calling 724-845-8504.

Jeff Held

Apollo

The writer is mayor of Apollo and a former EMT student of the Kepics.

