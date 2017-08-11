Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Obama created 'huge' problems

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

This is in response to David J. Roberts' letter, “‘Huge' is right,” in which President Trump's use of the word “huge” is critiqued. I believe “huge” can be aptly applied to several situations in the previous administration.

1. ObamaCare. The reason the current administration is addressing health care is the huge failure of ObamaCare. Do you recall that President Obama said the average household would save $2,500 a year in medical insurance payments?

2. Business ventures. There were several sophomoric business ventures initiated, including cash for clunkers, shovel-ready construction projects and Solyndra. These initiatives appear to have originated in some faculty lounge. All resulted in huge losses.

3. Czar rule. Obama appointed a huge number of czars. Are they still reigning, or do they now receive huge pensions? Did he ever get around to appointing a czar of unisex bathrooms?

4. Economic ineptness. The huge economic ineptness of the Obama regime is best expressed by the doubling of the national debt. Some say Obama incurred more debt than the previous 43 administrations combined, depending on how it's measured.

Who would you prefer to direct an economy — a highly successful business entrepreneur and executive, or a community organizer? The former is evaluated by financial success; the latter, by the social success of sit-ins and protest marches.

Jack Bologna

Parks

