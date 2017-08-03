John Lambert's plea to his legislators ( “Fix school taxes” ) is an exercise in futility. Cowardly, boot-licking politicians will never fix the problem they created in the first place because they all count on the votes of the dolts on school boards and self-serving school superintendents and so-called teachers.

Mr. Lambert, surely you are aware of the leechers — oops, teachers — unions, whose members consistently vote for politicians who do not support abolishing the confiscatory, Marxist-style property taxes being heaped upon you. Votes, akin to blood, are all that these leeches care about, and blood donors in the teachers unions in Pennsylvania cast thousands of votes for sleazy politicians who support their own selfish interests.

Since 1947, no Pennsylvanian has ever owned his or her house. The counties' tax-claim bureaus own the property; we are nothing more than hapless “renters.” If, in fact, we really owned our property, we would not have to pay “rent” (property taxes/tribute) to anybody to reside in it.

Mr. Lambert, I have a suggestion for you and other desperate so-called “homeowners.” Start protest groups, amass thousands of angry citizens and go sit on the steps of the Capitol. When the politicians show up for work (if that's what you want to call it) and see thousands of angry citizens blocking their paths, STOP (Stop Taxing our Properties) them. Tell them they're all “fired” and should go home.

Contrary to your notion that “they don't care,” they do care — about themselves and their own selfish interests.

Carl F. Miller

Belle Vernon