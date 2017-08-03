Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

So-called 'homeowners'

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

John Lambert's plea to his legislators ( “Fix school taxes” ) is an exercise in futility. Cowardly, boot-licking politicians will never fix the problem they created in the first place because they all count on the votes of the dolts on school boards and self-serving school superintendents and so-called teachers.

Mr. Lambert, surely you are aware of the leechers — oops, teachers — unions, whose members consistently vote for politicians who do not support abolishing the confiscatory, Marxist-style property taxes being heaped upon you. Votes, akin to blood, are all that these leeches care about, and blood donors in the teachers unions in Pennsylvania cast thousands of votes for sleazy politicians who support their own selfish interests.

Since 1947, no Pennsylvanian has ever owned his or her house. The counties' tax-claim bureaus own the property; we are nothing more than hapless “renters.” If, in fact, we really owned our property, we would not have to pay “rent” (property taxes/tribute) to anybody to reside in it.

Mr. Lambert, I have a suggestion for you and other desperate so-called “homeowners.” Start protest groups, amass thousands of angry citizens and go sit on the steps of the Capitol. When the politicians show up for work (if that's what you want to call it) and see thousands of angry citizens blocking their paths, STOP (Stop Taxing our Properties) them. Tell them they're all “fired” and should go home.

Contrary to your notion that “they don't care,” they do care — about themselves and their own selfish interests.

Carl F. Miller

Belle Vernon

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.