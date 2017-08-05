Letter to the editor: A fracking red herring
Without any doubt, fracking doesn't need the Russians to sell its ill and detrimental effects (“Russia & fracking: Environmental disinformation?” July 15 and TribLIVE).
Oklahoma and other states have been plagued by earthquakes caused by fracking's deep-injection wells. And study after study show the dire health effects fracking has on people and the environment. Even more concerning are scientific studies showing a high incidence of infant sickness and death where fracking is done.
Curiously, this newspaper cannot bring itself to see collusion between the Russians and the Donald Trump team when it comes to our electoral and political process, even though Team Trump gets caught regularly in its own lies denying such involvement.
Trump and his gang have conspired to subvert our democratic process, yet you can only save editorial space stressing over alleged Russian involvement in the anti-fracking movement.
Janet Yurkin
Upper Burrell