Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Make New Ken great again

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

As a small business owner and landowner in New Kensington, and a graduate of Valley High School, I must speak out about my concerns.

After losing the arts center and other businesses, I do not feel safe in the community I love and cherish. The city once had a thriving business community. People felt safe and secure in their homes.

New Kensington must move in a new direction. Residents must vote for a change in leadership with the mayor, district justice, code-enforcement officer, school board, tax collector and council. They must bring in new leaders who want to grow business and bring jobs back.

Without these changes, New Kensington will keep declining in population and tax-base revenue. The good citizens of New Kensington have a chance to turn this ship around by bringing in new leadership. I want to be one of the citizens who creates new jobs here. I want New Kensington to become a vibrant community again. Jobs and safety are the keys to helping businesses grow.

Wise leaders are able to build on their past experiences. Wise leaders must keep their lines of communication open, clear and honest. I do not feel this is what's happening with the leaders of New Kensington.

For too long, New Kensington has been unfair to business owners and people who want to bring business into town. There are too many crumbling buildings, unkept lawns, and homes in disrepair or abandoned. I would like to see new businesses, a new YMCA and a new technology center for the children. They must make New Kensington a safe place again.

Residents must hold people accountable for the jobs they are elected to do. New Kensington can be a great town again.

Ken O'Shell

Lower Burrell

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.