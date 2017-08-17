Make New Ken great again

As a small business owner and landowner in New Kensington, and a graduate of Valley High School, I must speak out about my concerns.

After losing the arts center and other businesses, I do not feel safe in the community I love and cherish. The city once had a thriving business community. People felt safe and secure in their homes.

New Kensington must move in a new direction. Residents must vote for a change in leadership with the mayor, district justice, code-enforcement officer, school board, tax collector and council. They must bring in new leaders who want to grow business and bring jobs back.

Without these changes, New Kensington will keep declining in population and tax-base revenue. The good citizens of New Kensington have a chance to turn this ship around by bringing in new leadership. I want to be one of the citizens who creates new jobs here. I want New Kensington to become a vibrant community again. Jobs and safety are the keys to helping businesses grow.

Wise leaders are able to build on their past experiences. Wise leaders must keep their lines of communication open, clear and honest. I do not feel this is what's happening with the leaders of New Kensington.

For too long, New Kensington has been unfair to business owners and people who want to bring business into town. There are too many crumbling buildings, unkept lawns, and homes in disrepair or abandoned. I would like to see new businesses, a new YMCA and a new technology center for the children. They must make New Kensington a safe place again.

Residents must hold people accountable for the jobs they are elected to do. New Kensington can be a great town again.

Ken O'Shell

Lower Burrell