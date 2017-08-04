Education & mental health

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Education and mental health are two of the biggest topics and careers in society.

In education, the main focus is on the child's academics. With education and mental health providing services to children and their well-being, why is there a divide between them? Education and mental health should come together and collaborate to provide services for children.

In education, schools and educators are getting hit with financial strains in complying with state standards on exams, grading and attendance. When planning for the 2017-18 school year, Gov. Tom Wolf released the funding appropriation: almost $6 billion for basic education and $1.1 billion for special education.

In counties and school districts in Pennsylvania, the funding is distributed through performance.

With the community getting involved, it will show the aspect of how everything needs to be involved as a system of healing. More involvement and collaboration can help bring the two entities together to make children become successful individuals. There is hope for the entities to work together.

Johnnie Geathers

Monroeville

The writer is a mental health therapist with Familylinks and an outpatient therapist with Community Psychiatric Centers.