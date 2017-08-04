Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Education & mental health

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Education and mental health are two of the biggest topics and careers in society.

In education, the main focus is on the child's academics. With education and mental health providing services to children and their well-being, why is there a divide between them? Education and mental health should come together and collaborate to provide services for children.

In education, schools and educators are getting hit with financial strains in complying with state standards on exams, grading and attendance. When planning for the 2017-18 school year, Gov. Tom Wolf released the funding appropriation: almost $6 billion for basic education and $1.1 billion for special education.

In counties and school districts in Pennsylvania, the funding is distributed through performance.

With the community getting involved, it will show the aspect of how everything needs to be involved as a system of healing. More involvement and collaboration can help bring the two entities together to make children become successful individuals. There is hope for the entities to work together.

Johnnie Geathers

Monroeville

The writer is a mental health therapist with Familylinks and an outpatient therapist with Community Psychiatric Centers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.