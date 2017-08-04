Cherry-picking to tax 'rich'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In his letter “Trump tax-plan facts exist” attacking President Trump's one-page outline of tax reform, David J. Roberts, a CPA and DePaul University accounting professor, claims that spending cuts — which also don't exist at this time — “would clobber many typical families,” gloom/doom/mayhem will result, and this cabal of “the wealthy” that is menacing the country will make out like thieves somehow.

Did the professor have his glasses on when he read the one-page outline of the tax plan? Because he apparently missed these items (verbatim from that one page, under “Goals For Tax Reform”):

• “Eliminate targeted tax breaks that mainly benefit the wealthiest taxpayers”

• “Eliminate tax breaks for special interests”

• “Providing tax relief for families with child and dependent care expenses” (in other words, low- and middle-income taxpayers).

In sum, using the veneer of “professor of accountancy” as cover for “scholarly credibility,” Mr. Roberts cherry-picked items from the one page and ignored others that didn't fit the propaganda he wished to peddle.

If, in fact, this is how he teaches his students in “accounting class” (Marxist/Bolshevik?, “Eat the Rich” Accounting 101?), his students are being fed nonsense rather than educated.

Note also that the professor ‘teaches” at a nonprofit university that doesn't pay any form of corporate or business tax, where 2016-17 tuition and fees were $37,000 — which likely sent students into debt — and a professor writes letters that advocate for still more taxes on “the rich.”

C. Colpo

Burgettstown