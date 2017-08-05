Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Jerry Oleksiak a good Labor & Industry pick

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 9:50 p.m.

I would like to comment on the editorial “Pa. Labor & Industry nominee: Wolf's big sop to Big Labor.”

I am a professor of English at Westmoreland County Community College, starting my second year on the Pennsylvania State Education Association's board as higher education president.

PSEA President Jerry Oleksiak, Gov. Tom Wolf's nominee as the next secretary of the Department of Labor & Industry, is excellent at listening to and hearing varied viewpoints. He is skilled at accepting the input and then seeing where the issue is headed.

He is also thorough, insightful and fair. Being the leader of PSEA means you have to understand that there is give and take, then eventually a decision has to be made.

Oleksiak calmly and skillfully guides resolution of issues at all levels. He also understands that at times compromise is something that is needed.

The Trib should contact 10 members of the state Legislature on both sides of the aisle and see what they say. To say that someone who has led a union can't be fair and objective is not correct.

The citizens of this commonwealth will be fortunate to have him serve as secretary of Labor & Industry. We actually need more people in public office like Oleksiak.

Michael Hricik

Mt. Pleasant

