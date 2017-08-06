Capitalism & health care

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Democrats claim the only way to bring down the cost of health care is with the heavy hand of government ensuring that the poor get their fair share. Their long-range plan is for ObamaCare to collapse and then move to a single-payer, government-operated system because they claim capitalism has failed.

But let's think about this before we rush over the cliff.

Capitalism is about turning scarcity into abundance. Capitalism delivers that which was formerly expensive at low prices. Everything from automobiles to cellphones to airline flights to ocean cruises to computers has been made affordable to the average American through capitalism. It can do the same for health care.

In the face of overwhelming evidence that capitalism reduces the prices of goods and services, contrasted with the skyrocketing cost of health insurance under ObamaCare, many Americans incredibly still want a big-government solution for health care.

Supporters of ObamaCare admire nationalized health-care systems in Canada, the U.K. and Europe. But many from those countries who can afford it come here for operations they can't get at home. Few from the U.S. go to those countries for treatment.

With all the blessings capitalism has given us, why can't our conservative leaders make a more compelling case to repeal ObamaCare?

Dave Majernik

Plum

The writer is vice chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Committee.