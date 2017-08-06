Frack tax ethics nightmare

I'm outraged by the anti-environmental policies of the proposed new severance tax on fracking.

The Pennsylvania House is considering passing a bill that will help to dismantle environmental protection regulations regarding fracking, oil drilling and so on. The bill, which is being considered as a severance tax on fracking (an extremely weak one at that), aims to quicken the state approval rate of environmental permits.

It would do this by allowing the Department of Environmental Protection to be bypassed when applying for these permits. Instead, third-party contractors would be allowed to review and approve the permit applications; this includes those from the oil and gas industry.

With no provisions on conflict of interest and no requirement for public participation, it is an ethics nightmare. The amendment defines those who are able to review permit applications as geologists, engineers, landscape architects and land surveyors. This could mean that companies tied to polluters could be the ones writing the very rules that they're supposed to follow.

This bill is the worst environmental policy in many years and will endanger our health and waterways.

Please stand on the right side of history, and urge Reps. Dan Frankel, Ed Gainey, Adam Ravenstahl and Daniel Miller to oppose House Bill 542 until these dangerous anti-environmental protections are removed.

Caitlyn Walsh

Quakertown