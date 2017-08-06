Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Frack tax ethics nightmare

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

I'm outraged by the anti-environmental policies of the proposed new severance tax on fracking.

The Pennsylvania House is considering passing a bill that will help to dismantle environmental protection regulations regarding fracking, oil drilling and so on. The bill, which is being considered as a severance tax on fracking (an extremely weak one at that), aims to quicken the state approval rate of environmental permits.

It would do this by allowing the Department of Environmental Protection to be bypassed when applying for these permits. Instead, third-party contractors would be allowed to review and approve the permit applications; this includes those from the oil and gas industry.

With no provisions on conflict of interest and no requirement for public participation, it is an ethics nightmare. The amendment defines those who are able to review permit applications as geologists, engineers, landscape architects and land surveyors. This could mean that companies tied to polluters could be the ones writing the very rules that they're supposed to follow.

This bill is the worst environmental policy in many years and will endanger our health and waterways.

Please stand on the right side of history, and urge Reps. Dan Frankel, Ed Gainey, Adam Ravenstahl and Daniel Miller to oppose House Bill 542 until these dangerous anti-environmental protections are removed.

Caitlyn Walsh

Quakertown

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.