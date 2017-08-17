Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

No thanks, Mr. Mango

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Pennsylvania governor candidate Paul Mango's military service is commendable; unfortunately, it's outweighed by dereliction of duty to the Republican Party and disservice to forebears who risked everything to ensure our enfranchisement.

Mango's absence from the GOP's efforts in the commonwealth is evident by the fact that his introduction to the Republican faithful came via damning stories in some of Pennsylvania's largest newspapers.

The Philadelphia Inquirer published a column in February titled “Gov. Wolf's costly consultant sure talks pretty,” which revealed Mango and his global-consulting partners received a sweetheart deal from Gov. Tom Wolf, in the form of a $1.8 million no-bid contract to produce a report the columnist referred to as 79 pages of “double-talk and gobbledygook.”

According to another newspaper article, Mango skipped voting in 28 straight primaries. He said he never missed voting in general elections, but the article stated that he didn't cast a general-election ballot in 1990, 1996 or 2002.

For Mango to think he can now parachute onto Pennsylvania's political scene to fulfill his ambitions is an insult.

Kala Mologne

Smithton

The writer is chairwoman of the Mon-Yough Republican Committee.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.