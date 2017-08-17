No thanks, Mr. Mango

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania governor candidate Paul Mango's military service is commendable; unfortunately, it's outweighed by dereliction of duty to the Republican Party and disservice to forebears who risked everything to ensure our enfranchisement.

Mango's absence from the GOP's efforts in the commonwealth is evident by the fact that his introduction to the Republican faithful came via damning stories in some of Pennsylvania's largest newspapers.

The Philadelphia Inquirer published a column in February titled “Gov. Wolf's costly consultant sure talks pretty,” which revealed Mango and his global-consulting partners received a sweetheart deal from Gov. Tom Wolf, in the form of a $1.8 million no-bid contract to produce a report the columnist referred to as 79 pages of “double-talk and gobbledygook.”

According to another newspaper article, Mango skipped voting in 28 straight primaries. He said he never missed voting in general elections, but the article stated that he didn't cast a general-election ballot in 1990, 1996 or 2002.

For Mango to think he can now parachute onto Pennsylvania's political scene to fulfill his ambitions is an insult.

Kala Mologne

Smithton

The writer is chairwoman of the Mon-Yough Republican Committee.