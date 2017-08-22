Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Incomprehensible Trump support

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Support for President Trump is truly incomprehensible to me. Folks I know, who are sane, speak of Trump as a person with great character, integrity and compassion. Yet he continues to show daily that he is a president who has little knowledge of the world, history or, really, of anything.

I'm not noting this as a Democrat talking point. His daily — hourly — misstatements, whether speaking to interviewers or to his own staff, whoever is left, and his ridiculous comments on whatever the topic is appear to me to be from a person who is seriously unstable and grasping at straws as to what to do. The comments that spew from his mouth are offensive and humiliating.

This is not the time to accept that he and his family are new to this game. As we have all been taught, ignorance is no excuse. He needs to step aside, and people need to vote in future elections, as we now see the consequences.

Trump has demonstrated his incompetence over the last six months, and his lies have been proven through recordings and videos. If it wasn't so sad, it would be funny. It reminds me of a line from a “Seinfeld” episode: “Just remember: It's not a lie ... if you believe it.” I don't think he can tell the difference any more.

Frank Flori

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.