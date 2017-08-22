Incomprehensible Trump support

Support for President Trump is truly incomprehensible to me. Folks I know, who are sane, speak of Trump as a person with great character, integrity and compassion. Yet he continues to show daily that he is a president who has little knowledge of the world, history or, really, of anything.

I'm not noting this as a Democrat talking point. His daily — hourly — misstatements, whether speaking to interviewers or to his own staff, whoever is left, and his ridiculous comments on whatever the topic is appear to me to be from a person who is seriously unstable and grasping at straws as to what to do. The comments that spew from his mouth are offensive and humiliating.

This is not the time to accept that he and his family are new to this game. As we have all been taught, ignorance is no excuse. He needs to step aside, and people need to vote in future elections, as we now see the consequences.

Trump has demonstrated his incompetence over the last six months, and his lies have been proven through recordings and videos. If it wasn't so sad, it would be funny. It reminds me of a line from a “Seinfeld” episode: “Just remember: It's not a lie ... if you believe it.” I don't think he can tell the difference any more.

Frank Flori

Hempfield