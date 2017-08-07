Filling Pa.'s revenue void I

Amid trying to fill a $32 billion void in revenue for the 2017-18 state budget, our governor and some in the General Assembly have blatantly overlooked arguably the most commonsense option available, to the tune of an estimated $300 million to $400 million annually for Pennsylvania. I'm talking about the legalization of video gaming terminals (VGTs) in liquor-licensed locations.

Let me make this clear. We are not, as the big casinos claim, talking about placing “mini casinos” on every corner. Our proposal gives our local businesses and fraternal organizations the chance to place five or fewer VGTs in their locations to attract patrons and gain a new stream of revenue at a time when it is desperately needed.

Keep in mind that thousands of illegal VGTs are currently operating in Pennsylvania without regulation, oversight or putting money back into local governments. It's morally and fiscally irresponsible to not, at the very least, regulate this existing industry.

Every Pennsylvania liquor-licensed location and every taxpayer must speak up today. Call your legislators and the governor and tell them to stop choosing casinos over local businesses. Tell them to regain common sense and prioritize the needs of Pennsylvania — not Las Vegas.

Mark Mustio

Moon

The writer, a Republican, represents the 44th District in the state House of Representatives.