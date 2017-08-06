Sounding off: Bust the doctors prescribing opioids, not drug companies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I think the state-capital and Washington opioid-epidemic blame game, highlighted in Wes Venteicher's article “Pennsylvania treasurer warns opioid wholesaler over overdose crisis,” is completely misdirected.

Everyone is quick to blame the pharmaceutical companies or their distributors for causing this problem, but I don't recall seeing a single TV or print ad touting the benefits of OxyContin.

Why don't these politicians go after the real culprits, the hundreds and thousands of doctors writing these prescriptions? Drug companies would not have to produce their products if the pharmacies weren't filling legal prescriptions written by doctors. When are the state boards of health going to go after data showing which doctors write the most scripts?

The pharmaceutical companies are an easy target to pass the buck onto. What's drug distributor McKesson Corp. supposed to do when CVS or RiteAid orders OxyContin for their Western Pennsylvania or West Virginia warehouses? Say “No, you've had too much this year?” Go after the doctors.

Ken Goga

Level Green

Friday, Aug. 4

Raises vs. jobs

I just don't understand the American wage mentality. Sure, everyone wants a pay increase, but is it necessary when your job is at stake?

I saw the posters held by employees of Latrobe Specialty Metals ( “Latrobe steelworkers rally for ‘fair contract'” ). I understand the reasoning, but what happens when the company says it can't afford the demands? The company goes where the union doesn't rule, or it goes over to another country with lower wages.

When will the labor force wake up, and when will management — or should I say boards of directors or stockholders — wake up and figure that the high-paid management doesn't deserve those big salaries or bonuses? A reasonable wage for both management and labor keeps a company in business and in an area long-term.

Norman Sunday

Johnstown

Sunday, July 30

Anti-Trump agitators

Barack Obama's eight-year presidency set this country up for distress and anarchy. I have never seen so much agitation by Democrats or the media against a duly elected president.

Hillary Clinton lost the election and has done nothing since but make lame excuses for her loss. The Electoral College was in effect before she ran and will be in effect for the next election.

She, her husband, Obama and other so-called Democrat leaders (Pelosi, Schumer) have not made any effort to make the transition to Trump smooth.

The Republicans he beat in the primary are also working against him and their own party (Graham, Kasich, McCain).

Democrats have called for vote recounts. They have their judges challenging immigration/national security legislation. They have held up Cabinet and Supreme Court appointments. They criticized the firing of FBI Director James Comey. They want to impeach President Trump.

Democrat governors and mayors (including Pittsburgh's undercover mayor) are grouping together to fight Trump's polices. They are setting up “sanctuary” cities and states to ignore federal immigration laws.

They are trying to take powers that belong to the federal government and pretend they belong to the state or the city. Like Obama and Eric Holder, they want to pick and choose which laws they will enforce. They don't expect any repercussions for ignoring the law.

According to people like Michelle Obama, her compatriots are taking the high road.

Enough is enough. Clean the swamp.

I want my country back.

George Biskup

Penn Township,

Westmoreland County

Monday, July 31

Youths need national service

It's time for the United States to institute a program where our youth are required to spend two years working for the nation that provides them with its riches, freedom and safety.

Young people could choose from a variety of existing options including service in the military and parks and forests. Establishing a National Youth Corps would provide an alternative for teens who have not chosen an existing organization to serve.

During the Kennedy era, Sargent Shriver led a similar youth corps program. Back then, the focus was more on trying to wipe out poverty than on providing meaningful national service experience for our youth.

What is needed today is a youth program that can drain swamps and help build infrastructure, engineer and construct clean-water distribution and sewage-collection systems, and rebuild old and construct new individual homes in storm-damaged areas.

A program that gets our young citizens doing something for their country might also help ease some existing problems like unemployment and crime, as well as instilling in the youngsters a greater sense of responsibility.

At a time when many Americans feel strongly that they want to share our wealth with an increasing number of deserving immigrants, it would be advisable to ensure that our youth get to understand what it is we are sharing and what value it has to them as citizens.

Ed Collins

West Newton

Tuesday, Aug. 1

McCain is heroic

I don't always agree with Sen. John McCain's views. But I know he has been an American hero since the Vietnam War days.

I think my relationship with the current president soured when Trump dissed this man's valiant war record. When our commander in chief has battle experience and is willing to send his/her children into the military, things will change.

Meanwhile, thank you, John McCain, for your votes on sanctions for Russia and replacing the current Affordable Care Act with something as half-baked. May God bless you and comfort you in your illness.

Walt Peterson

Squirrel Hill

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Rothfus vs. us

Allegheny County's own U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, wants to eliminate a crucial consumer safeguard, putting the needs of big banks before the needs of families.

In July, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a new rule to empower consumers by banning forced-arbitration clauses, which ban class-action lawsuits. Banks slip these clauses into our contracts to make sure they can't be held accountable for wrongdoing, because they know individual consumers stand a slim chance in forced arbitration proceedings.

The banks were fuming and wanted immediate response from their allies. Who did they look to? Rothfus (who received more than $500,000 in campaign contributions from the financial services industry) has introduced a resolution to undo this new protection.

If Rothfus is leading Wall Street's fight against us, who will represent us?

Zachary Barber

Aleppo

Thursday, Aug. 3

Education and mental health

Education and mental health are two of the biggest topics and careers in society.

In education, the main focus is on the child's academics. With education and mental health providing services to children and their well-being, why is there a divide between them? Education and mental health should come together and collaborate to provide services for children.

In education, schools and educators are getting hit with financial strains in complying with state standards on exams, grading and attendance. When planning for the 2017-18 school year, Gov. Tom Wolf released the funding appropriation: almost $6 billion for basic education and $1.1 billion for special education.

In counties and school districts in Pennsylvania, the funding is distributed through performance.

With the community getting involved, it will show the aspect of how everything needs to be involved as a system of healing. More involvement and collaboration can help bring the two entities together to make children become successful individuals. There is hope for the entities to work together.

Johnnie Geathers

Monroeville

The writer is a mental health therapist with Familylinks and an outpatient therapist with Community Psychiatric Centers.

Saturday, Aug. 5