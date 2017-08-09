Don't hike taxes for obsolete library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• “Notice of Sale Properties for Delinquent Taxes” (Aug. 2). There were 24 pages of properties listed for sale. I would guess 50 percent or more are homes of senior citizens, many living only on Social Security.

• “Library wins backing for ballot items.” That referendum is to increase property taxes by 1 mill to raise funds for the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library. You cannot even find parking at the library. The 1-mill increase will raise an estimated $716,000. What will the library do with that money? The Hempfield Area School Board just increased our property taxes by $60. We know this extra money will be spent on someone's pet project, salary or pensions.

• “Patty Weir's Paperbacks to close in Greensburg.” The bookstore owner notes that many people have switched to e-reader devices and are buying books on their Kindles.

People, wake up. We are in an electronic age; libraries are obsolete. There are 25 libraries in Westmoreland County. It is time to consolidate. Increasing taxes on property owners is wrong. All residents should pay for obsolete libraries, not just property owners.

How much can our property taxes increase before we say, “No, it is our money, not yours”?

Take back our government before we have a 100-percent taxation rate.

Marion L. Sedlacko

Hempfield