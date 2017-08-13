Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

DEP permitting & conflicts

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 32 minutes ago

Recently, the Pennsylvania Senate narrowly passed a tax-code bill that included, among other things, provisions for Pennsylvania's first severance tax on natural gas drillers. Softening the blow to natural gas companies, however, the bill also stipulated automatic approval of air quality and natural gas permits that are not denied within the statutory time frame, and that the state Department of Environmental Protection should set up a third-party permit reviewing system to expedite the permit approval process.

The DEP is notorious for long permit review times, and this third-party system seems to be a proposed “fix” for this issue. However, privatizing the approval of environmental regulations could lead to gross conflicts of interest — polluting companies could potentially write their own rules.

The DEP, for its part, has faced at least 10 years of budget cuts, the ultimate reason behind the backlogged permit process. With the DEP facing shortages in many areas, it's unrealistic to also expect this already-understaffed department to find time to develop a reliable system for third parties to review permit applications without conflicts of interest.

Our state government needs to recognize the importance of protecting our land and resources, and develop a tax code to reflect these priorities.

Katie Yates

Morningside

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.