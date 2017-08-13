DEP permitting & conflicts
Recently, the Pennsylvania Senate narrowly passed a tax-code bill that included, among other things, provisions for Pennsylvania's first severance tax on natural gas drillers. Softening the blow to natural gas companies, however, the bill also stipulated automatic approval of air quality and natural gas permits that are not denied within the statutory time frame, and that the state Department of Environmental Protection should set up a third-party permit reviewing system to expedite the permit approval process.
The DEP is notorious for long permit review times, and this third-party system seems to be a proposed “fix” for this issue. However, privatizing the approval of environmental regulations could lead to gross conflicts of interest — polluting companies could potentially write their own rules.
The DEP, for its part, has faced at least 10 years of budget cuts, the ultimate reason behind the backlogged permit process. With the DEP facing shortages in many areas, it's unrealistic to also expect this already-understaffed department to find time to develop a reliable system for third parties to review permit applications without conflicts of interest.
Our state government needs to recognize the importance of protecting our land and resources, and develop a tax code to reflect these priorities.
Katie Yates
Morningside