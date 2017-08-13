Unacceptable timetable

It is exciting to know that we will be getting a new Route 981 ( “PennDOT's Laurel Valley Transportation plan draws mixed reviews in Norvelt” ). There is a need to bypass Pleasant Unity, Trauger, United, Calumet and Norvelt for safety reasons.

However, bypassing those towns is not the priority, since the plan is to complete the bypass section last. The preliminary engineering for the 4½ miles of the bypass would take three years. A lot can happen in three years.

I've been told the aggregate that will be used in the project will only be good for 10 years. In seven to nine years, will the road have to be torn up and replaced, or will we have what we have now with many of our roads — potholes and sinking?

This is our tax dollars at work. Three years to engineer a project is too long. Time is money. It will be more expensive to tear the road up in 10 years than to do it right the first time.

Has anyone seen the current 981 project near the airport? The completion date is next year (three years), and the project covers less than 2 miles.

Call your state representatives and let them know that this is unacceptable.

Jean Thomas

Mt. Pleasant Township