Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Why ACA repeal failed

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

“Time is the essence of good food,” the saying goes in the restaurant industry.

The GOP's attempt to repeal or fix the Affordable Care Act just six months into the Trump administration was heralded as a devastating failure. Lost in the conversation was the fact that it took the Democrats two years to pass ObamaCare.

So why did the effort fail?

The Republicans have been telling us they would fix this mess once they had control of both houses of Congress and the executive branch. What were they putting on the desk of President Obama, knowing full well that he would veto it? Were they just blowing smoke in our hats to get our votes?

Conflicts of interest have run rampant in Congress for years. Members of Congress in both parties “have substantial holdings in firms their legislative actions affect,” some in excess of $100,000, according to a report by Harvard Business Review.

Did those who voted “no” on importing prescription medication from Canada earlier this year receive more in contributions from Big Pharma than those who voted “yes”?

Just asking.

Ed Liberatore

Turtle Creek

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.