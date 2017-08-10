Why ACA repeal failed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Time is the essence of good food,” the saying goes in the restaurant industry.

The GOP's attempt to repeal or fix the Affordable Care Act just six months into the Trump administration was heralded as a devastating failure. Lost in the conversation was the fact that it took the Democrats two years to pass ObamaCare.

So why did the effort fail?

The Republicans have been telling us they would fix this mess once they had control of both houses of Congress and the executive branch. What were they putting on the desk of President Obama, knowing full well that he would veto it? Were they just blowing smoke in our hats to get our votes?

Conflicts of interest have run rampant in Congress for years. Members of Congress in both parties “have substantial holdings in firms their legislative actions affect,” some in excess of $100,000, according to a report by Harvard Business Review.

Did those who voted “no” on importing prescription medication from Canada earlier this year receive more in contributions from Big Pharma than those who voted “yes”?

Just asking.

Ed Liberatore

Turtle Creek