Letters to the Editor

Good for Clarion U., system

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

The faculty union's immediate response to Clarion University of Pennsylvania President Karen Whitney's selection to serve as interim chancellor of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education is somewhat disappointing.

Whitney has been a strong leader for Clarion, guiding it through some turbulent times while always putting the needs of students first.

Like many universities across Pennsylvania, Clarion has faced both lagging financial support from the state and falling enrollment — primarily the result of a significant decline in the number of high school graduates in the region.

Whitney has made many difficult decisions as president — the kinds of decisions that aren't always popular.

In doing so, she has pointed Clarion in the right direction, focusing on its historic strengths in professional programs, particularly in education, business, and health and human services.

I have no doubt that as interim chancellor, she will tackle tough issues in the same honest, straightforward manner, with the same confidence, she has demonstrated during her seven-year tenure at Clarion.

In the meantime, I choose to focus on the second, positive part of the faculty union's statement, which emphasizes members' interest in developing “a new, healthy, and cooperative working relationship” so that all of us can come together to ensure a student-centered, high-quality and affordable higher education to the citizens of the commonwealth.

That is our shared goal.

Cynthia D. Shapira

Fox Chapel

The writer is chairwoman of the board of governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education.

