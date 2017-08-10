Muslims' freedom, too
Updated 4 hours ago
Yet another bomb attack rocks a mosque in Minnesota. Islamophobia is real and on the rise.
This country guarantees liberty and justice for all with freedom to worship, the very reason most of us migrated to this country. This freedom is under threat.
While integration is important and American Muslims serve in the military, make up 10 percent of the medical force and are committed to the welfare of this country, the Pew Research Center suggests 62 percent of Americans have never met a Muslim. Let's change that.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community believes in love for all, hatred for none as a counter-narrative to hate, extremism and paranoia. As Muslims who care about this country, we invite people to join us for our weekly “Coffee, Cake & True Islam” open house at Al-Nur Mosque, 747 South Ave., Wilkinsburg, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, for informal discussion about religion or other topics.
The healing process starts right here.
Nayyar Ahmed
Emsworth
The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America.