Duty to fight poverty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After reading Donald J. Boudreaux's column “Arrogant men & women ‘of system',” it is important to note the poverty in developing countries and our nation's role in investing in those nations to not only improve their economies and lives, but our national security and economy.

We are not the whole but, as Boudreaux quotes Adam Smith's “The Theory of Moral Sentiments,” a piece “in the great chess-board of human society.”

It is our nation's duty to work with developing countries to bring global development that will strengthen our position in the game, as well as create economic players.

For that reason, The Borgen Project works at the political level for poverty reduction.

About 1 billion people live on $1.25 a day, and less than 1 percent of the federal budget goes to international aid. The Borgen Project builds awareness of the economic, national security and diplomatic reasons for U.S. leadership in addressing global poverty.

For the interest of our nation and the global economy, we must be creative and take risks to improve the lives of the poor with poverty-reduction legislation.

Sarah Dunlap

Saxonburg

The writer is a journalist intern with The Borgen Project (borgenproject.org).