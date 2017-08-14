Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Race & Harvard admissions

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Perhaps I don't get it because I went to state schools for my bachelor's and master's degrees, rather than the elite schools of the Northeast or California, but Fisher v. University of Texas never made sense to me, using discrimination to right discrimination.

Now, I have to make sense out of Harvard's discriminatory freshman class for this year. What's more, I have to listen to Harvard defend it in the name of diversity.

You take a nation with about a 62-percent white population and justify enrolling 51-percent minority students. Somewhere in that 51 percent of minority students, with perhaps an exception for Asians, there were white applicants with superior credentials who were bumped for the color of their skin.

The way I see it, if you really want to be logical, Harvard's freshman class should be 62 percent white.

By the way, the Asians really can't complain; they have 22-percent representation, which is somewhat greater than their population in the United States.

Hey, I have a novel idea. Why don't we admit students to college on the basis of their grades, entrance test scores and meaningful extracurricular activities? As they say in the business world, let the market sort it out.

Louis F. D'Emilio

Irwin

