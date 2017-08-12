Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

'Commander in tweets' chaos

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

As a veteran, I am concerned with the chaos that our “commander in tweets” creates with his childlike tweets. How can our military put faith in him when he continually tweets out ridiculous accusations and false information, and questions advice from his generals? How can we believe what he says?

Many tweets are designed to deflect criticism of him and move people's thoughts in his direction. These diversionary tactics might work as the CEO of his company, where he had absolute control, but they will not work with Congress and the media.

If Trump is to succeed and implement his policies, he needs Congress and the media on his side. He will not succeed by proposing half-baked policies and insulting people and institutions that disagree with him. Executive orders do not stand the test of time. They are easily rescinded.

Trump believes all publicity, including negative publicity, is beneficial, but this doesn't work when you are president.

Our commander in tweets is sowing chaos, doubt and confusion in the minds of the American public, our military and the world, and it is endangering the security of our country and our status in the world.

Mr. President, please get normal.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry, N.H.

The writer is a 1963 graduate of Penn State.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.