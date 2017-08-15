Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Change guaranteed payments

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

In his letter “Capitalism & health care,” Allegheny County Republican Committee Vice Chairman Dave Majernik writes that repealing and replacing ObamaCare with medical capitalism — shopping around for the best deals — should be a primary goal for conservative leaders.

In the United States, health care is a fee-for-service system. Regardless of how good or bad the given care is, the provider — if billing for the care — will get paid by insurance, the patient or, commonly now, by both parties. There is very little incentive for the best to come out when providers get paid for 100-percent-effective treatment every time, even if the care given is substandard or ineffective altogether.

There is no money-back guarantee for health-care treatment approaches. All a health-care practitioner has to do is try — without intentionally injuring a patient — and the money will follow. Ever wonder why it is called the “practice” of medicine?

It is this guaranteed payment system that must be dealt with and changed, no matter what name health care is given.

Capitalism does have its place in health care, but it will not stop a system that financially rewards inadequate and ineffective patient care as much as it does outstanding patient care. We deserve a better health-care system — period.

George Aul

Belle Vernon

